After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .194.

In seven of 11 games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

McMahon has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings