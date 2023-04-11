Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bryant has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings