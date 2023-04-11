Ezequiel Tovar -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .222 with four doubles.

Tovar has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Tovar has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

