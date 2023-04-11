The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) will host the Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9) -- who've won six straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Oilers look to beat the Avalanche on ESPN, SN360, and TVAS.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS

ESPN, SN360, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/19/2023 Avalanche Oilers 6-5 (F/OT) COL 1/7/2023 Oilers Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up 2.7 goals per game (216 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

With 265 goals (3.4 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 68 39 68 107 45 42 44.3% Mikko Rantanen 79 54 48 102 41 59 49.2% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 79 17 35 52 27 27 48.7% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 18th in goals against, conceding 253 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 318 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.7 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players