Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Kris Bryant, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- In nine of 10 games this season (90.0%), Bryant has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Bryant has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
