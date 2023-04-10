Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, one per game).
- Matz (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.