C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Coors Field. Chad Kuhl will start for Washington, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 21st in MLB play with eight total home runs.

Colorado ranks 19th in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Colorado has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (34 total runs).

The Rockies are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in the majors.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Colorado's 5.49 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.468).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Dodgers L 13-4 Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals L 10-5 Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals - Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners - Away Austin Gomber Marco Gonzales 4/15/2023 Mariners - Away - -

