The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
  • This season, Denver has a 38-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 115.9 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Denver has put together a 33-4 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets average more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (112.2), and also give up fewer points at home (110) than away (115.3).
  • The Nuggets collect 2.1 more assists per game at home (30) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Bruce Brown Out Knee

