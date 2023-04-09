The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz, who went 1-for-1 with two RBI last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .231 with two doubles and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings