The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will try to extend a nine-game road win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six straight at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-2-0. They have scored 39 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 22. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (26.9% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Sunday's matchup.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-300)

Avalanche (-300) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.9)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 14-6-20 in overtime games as part of a 48-24-6 overall record.

Colorado has 31 points (14-8-3) in the 25 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has scored a pair of goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 54 games (42-9-3, 87 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 46 points after finishing 22-10-2.

In the 43 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 28-11-4 (60 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Avalanche finished 17-13-1 in those matchups (35 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.49 31st 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 8th 33.2 Shots 28.4 28th 16th 31.2 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 5th 24.7% Power Play % 16% 30th 18th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 30th

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

