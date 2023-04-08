Nuggets vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 8
The Utah Jazz (36-44), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, hope to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (52-28).
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup.
Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-7)
|225.5
|-265
|+225
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|225.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7)
|230
|-278
|+220
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per outing (10th in the league).
- The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -70 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 230.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Denver has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Utah is 45-34-1 ATS this season.
Nuggets and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+1000
|+350
|-
|Jazz
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.