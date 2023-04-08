The Utah Jazz (36-44), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, hope to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (52-28).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ALT
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-7) 225.5 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-6.5) 225.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7) 230 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per outing (10th in the league).
  • The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -70 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 230.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Denver has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Utah is 45-34-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +1000 +350 -
Jazz - - -

