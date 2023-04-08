On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-5 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
  • Profar picked up at least one hit 103 times last season in 164 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (22.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games last year (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 42.1% of his games last season (69 of 164), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (9.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in MLB last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Williams (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
