Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Charlie Blackmon -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .321 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 62.5% of his eight games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williams (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.