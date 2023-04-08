The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6), winners of eight straight road games, visit the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-120) Kings (+100) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Colorado has a 33-20 record (winning 62.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 54.5% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 256 (14th) Goals 263 (10th) 209 (4th) Goals Allowed 247 (17th) 60 (7th) Power Play Goals 65 (4th) 49 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado went over in four of its past 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche are ranked 14th in the league with 256 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Avalanche are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 209 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +47.

