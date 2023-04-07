On Friday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza has a double while hitting .208.
  • This year, Daza has tallied at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Daza has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The seven strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
