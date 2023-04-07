Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on April 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .182 with two doubles and two walks.
- Diaz has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Diaz has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gore (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.