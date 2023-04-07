The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings