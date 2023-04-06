Thursday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (2-4) and the Washington Nationals (1-5) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Rockies taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 6.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Freeland (1-0) for the Colorado Rockies and Josiah Gray (0-1) for the Washington Nationals.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 3, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

This is the first time the Rockies will play as favorites this season.

Colorado has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.

The Rockies have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has scored 22 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule