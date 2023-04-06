Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .167 with two doubles and two walks.
- Diaz has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Diaz has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.67 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 2.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
