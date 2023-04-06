After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has seven hits, which is tops among Colorado hitters this season, while batting .304 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 14th in slugging.

In three of six games this year (50.0%), Cron has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this season, and in 12% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Cron has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings