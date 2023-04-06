The San Jose Sharks welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, April 6, with the Avalanche victorious in seven consecutive away games.

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT to see the match unfold as the Sharks look to knock off the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2023 Sharks Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) COL 3/7/2023 Avalanche Sharks 6-0 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 207 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche rank 16th in the NHL with 250 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 65 36 64 100 41 41 44.6% Mikko Rantanen 76 49 45 94 39 57 48.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 76 16 34 50 24 27 48.7% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 289 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.

The Sharks' 225 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 3-3-4 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players