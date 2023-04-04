The Denver Nuggets (52-26) battle the Houston Rockets (19-60) on April 4, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and ALT2.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.3% from the field, it is 40-11 overall.

The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fourth.

The Nuggets record only 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).

Denver is 29-3 when scoring more than 119 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.3).

Denver surrenders 110 points per game in home games this year, compared to 114.9 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, draining 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 37.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries