Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).
- He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.2% of his 42 games a year ago, Bryant picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (7.1%).
- He scored in 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Urias (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .667 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.