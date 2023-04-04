On Tuesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).

He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.2% of his 42 games a year ago, Bryant picked up an RBI (11 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (7.1%).

He scored in 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 16 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)