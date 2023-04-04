Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Blackmon had a hit 95 times last year in 135 games (70.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He homered in 15 games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to home plate.

Blackmon picked up an RBI in 41.5% of his 135 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 48 of 135 games last year, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4 Home Away 70 GP 65 55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%) 32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%) 31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)