On Tuesday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron collected 148 total hits while slugging .468.

Among qualifying batters in MLB last year, he ranked 66th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 66.0% of his 150 games last season, Cron picked up a hit. He also had 39 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to home plate.

In 62 of 150 games last year (41.3%), Cron picked up an RBI, and 23 of those games (15.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.

He scored a run in 63 of 150 games last year (42.0%), including 14 multi-run games (9.3%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 77 55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%) 22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%) 19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)