The Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6), winners of six straight road games, visit the San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

In the last 10 contests for the Avalanche (8-2-0), their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has allowed 20 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (32.3%).

Before this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-245)

Avalanche (-245) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.0)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 13-6-19 in overtime contests as part of a 45-24-6 overall record.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.

Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 51 games (39-9-3, 81 points).

In the 34 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-10-2 record (46 points).

In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 26-11-4 (56 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 13th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.92 23rd 6th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.75 30th 7th 33.3 Shots 29.8 23rd 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 2nd 25.3% Power Play % 18.5% 25th 16th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 83% 4th

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

