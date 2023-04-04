The San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) will host the Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6) -- who've won six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT will show this Avalanche versus Sharks matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Avalanche Sharks 6-0 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche's 246 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 64 34 63 97 37 41 44.6% Mikko Rantanen 75 49 43 92 39 55 47.9% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 75 16 34 50 24 26 48.9% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 285 goals allowed (3.8 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Sharks have 222 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players