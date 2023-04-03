Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Monday's game features the Colorado Rockies (2-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on April 3) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rockies, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Dodgers will call on Michael Grove against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 4, Dodgers 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.
- Last season, Colorado came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Padres
|W 7-2
|German Márquez vs Blake Snell
|March 31
|@ Padres
|W 4-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|April 1
|@ Padres
|L 8-4
|José Ureña vs Michael Wacha
|April 2
|@ Padres
|L 3-1
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|April 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Michael Grove
|April 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|German Márquez vs Julio Urías
|April 6
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Josiah Gray
|April 7
|Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs MacKenzie Gore
|April 8
|Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|April 9
|Nationals
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Chad Kuhl
