Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 56.6% of his games last season (30 of 53), Montero got a base hit, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 53 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Montero drove in a run in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Grove takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
- Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 1-0 record, had a 4.60 ERA, and a 1.432 WHIP.
