The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron collected 148 hits and slugged .468.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.

Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.

Including the 150 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (17.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.6% of his trips to home plate.

Cron drove in a run in 62 games last season out of 150 (41.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.3% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He touched home plate in 63 of 150 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 77 55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%) 22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%) 19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

