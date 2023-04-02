Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 55.1% of his 78 games last season, Moustakas had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in six of 78 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 78 (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.1%).

In 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 39 .171 AVG .248 .293 OBP .296 .261 SLG .411 6 XBH 13 2 HR 5 9 RBI 16 42/16 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 40 16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%) 3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%) 12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

