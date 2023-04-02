The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 107-88 loss to the Pelicans, Murray tallied 21 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.2 20.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.2 PRA 32.5 30.4 32.1 PR 25.5 24.2 24.9 3PM 3.5 2.7 3.4



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Warriors

Murray is responsible for taking 15.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

Murray is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Warriors, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.3.

Conceding 117.6 points per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors give up 25.8 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 30 33 5 8 3 0 1

