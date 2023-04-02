C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Cron (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron notched 148 hits and slugged .468.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 73rd and he was 28th in slugging.
- Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron drove in a run in 62 games last season out 150 (41.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 42.0% of his games last year (63 of 150), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored more than once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|55 (75.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (57.1%)
|22 (30.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (28.6%)
|19 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games, compiling a 3-2 record.
