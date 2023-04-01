Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of them (31.0%).
- He homered in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Daza drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (24 of 113), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (5.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he scored a run (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Wacha will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
