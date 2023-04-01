The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off at 6:09 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -1.5 131.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs' ATS record is 19-15-0 this season.

This season, San Diego State has won 24 of its 28 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 55.6% chance to win.

Florida Atlantic has gone 22-11-0 ATS this season.

This season, the Owls have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 18 52.9% 71.5 149.5 62.9 128 138.1 Florida Atlantic 23 69.7% 78 149.5 65.1 128 142.0

Additional San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

San Diego State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not gone over the total.

Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Owls have hit the over four times.

The Aztecs average 6.4 more points per game (71.5) than the Owls give up (65.1).

When San Diego State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

The Owls score an average of 78 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 62.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 19-15-0 16-13 13-21-0 Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 6-2 18-15-0

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 8-2 Away Record 11-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.