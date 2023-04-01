The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will play on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. This Final Four contest starts at 6:09 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS).

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

In games San Diego State shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 19-5 overall.

The Owls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aztecs sit at 79th.

The 71.5 points per game the Aztecs score are 6.4 more points than the Owls allow (65.1).

San Diego State has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Owls are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 95th.

The Owls' 78.0 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 62.9 the Aztecs allow.

When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 18-0.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is posting 75.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (68.9).

In home games, the Aztecs are surrendering 5.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than in road games (65.6).

When it comes to total threes made, San Diego State has played better in home games this season, draining 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 37.4% three-point percentage at home and a 38.7% clip away from home.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Florida Atlantic is scoring 6.2 more points per game at home (82.1) than away (75.9).

At home, the Owls allow 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 67.5.

Florida Atlantic drains more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/18/2023 Furman W 75-52 Amway Center 3/24/2023 Alabama W 71-64 KFC Yum! Center 3/26/2023 Creighton W 57-56 KFC Yum! Center 4/1/2023 Florida Atlantic - NRG Stadium

Florida Atlantic Schedule