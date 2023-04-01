The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will meet on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 8:40 PM ET. Jose Urena will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Juan Soto and company.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

The Rockies were 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 last season.

Colorado's .254 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Colorado ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

The Rockies had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.

Colorado had a 7.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in baseball.

The Rockies had the 30th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors last season.

Colorado had a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which was second-worst in baseball last season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Urena to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 31-year-old righty pitched was on Tuesday, Oct. 4, throwing six innings as the starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres - Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres - Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland - 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.