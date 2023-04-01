On Saturday, Harold Castro (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Castro got a hit 71 times last season in 120 games (59.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.5%).

He homered in 5.0% of his games last year (six of 120), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his 120 games a year ago, Castro picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.7%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 31 of his 120 games a year ago (25.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 59 .295 AVG .249 .321 OBP .283 .396 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 2 HR 5 21 RBI 26 34/7 K/BB 45/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 60 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (55.0%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (20.0%) 19 (31.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.0%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.7%) 13 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)