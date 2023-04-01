The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Blackmon got a hit in 95 of 135 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 15 of 135 games in 2022 (11.1%), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 56 of 135 games last season (41.5%), Blackmon drove in a run, and 18 of those games (13.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He scored a run in 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.9%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 64 .284 AVG .241 .343 OBP .291 .456 SLG .376 27 XBH 17 9 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/22 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 4 Home Away 70 GP 65 55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%) 32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%) 9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%) 31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

