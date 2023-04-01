The Dallas Stars (41-20-14), winners of three straight road games, visit the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Stars (+130) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 32 of their 53 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has gone 22-15 (winning 59.5%).

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Colorado's 74 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 37 times.

Avalanche vs. Stars Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 241 (15th) Goals 257 (7th) 202 (4th) Goals Allowed 204 (8th) 59 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (12th) 46 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (3rd)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Four of Colorado's last 10 games hit the over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 241 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Avalanche are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +39.

