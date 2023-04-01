The Dallas Stars (41-20-14) carry a three-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (44-24-6) on Saturday, April 1 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

During the last 10 outings for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 39 goals while their defense has given up 22 (they have an 8-2-0 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with 12 goals (38.7% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.7)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 13-6-19 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 44-24-6.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The five times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-10-1 record).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 50 times, and are 38-9-3 in those games (to register 79 points).

In the 33 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 44 points after finishing 21-10-2.

In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 25-11-4 (54 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 16-13-1 to register 33 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 6th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.72 7th 6th 33.3 Shots 32.2 11th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.5 11th 2nd 25.2% Power Play % 23.2% 8th 16th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 83.3% 3rd

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

