Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on March 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

  • McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
  • In 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), McMahon had a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.4% of his 153 games a year ago, McMahon drove in a run (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 57 of 153 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 68
.263 AVG .227
.345 OBP .306
.482 SLG .339
30 XBH 16
14 HR 6
43 RBI 24
68/33 K/BB 90/27
3 SB 4
Home Away
78 GP 75
48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%)
22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%)
13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%)
29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 47 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP.
