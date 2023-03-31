Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres (0-1) host the Colorado Rockies (1-0) in an early-season contest at PETCO Park on Friday, March 31, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rockies have +155 odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Martinez - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Padres were favored 119 times and won 68, or 57.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Padres won 15 of their 24 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres averaged 1.0 home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies were underdogs in 134 games last season and came away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those contests.

Last year, the Rockies won 18 of 59 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing on the road last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

