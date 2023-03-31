Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-10.5
|226.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 43 of 76 games this season.
- Denver's games this year have had a 229-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has a 41-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nuggets have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Denver has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +333 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 23.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|37
|48.7%
|113.6
|230
|111.7
|224.3
|226
|Nuggets
|43
|56.6%
|116.4
|230
|112.6
|224.3
|230
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Four of the Nuggets' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .590 (23-16-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).
- The Nuggets average only 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.7).
- Denver is 36-16 against the spread and 46-6 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|40-35
|6-3
|38-38
|Nuggets
|41-35
|2-0
|36-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|116.4
|17
|9
|29-10
|36-16
|31-9
|46-6
|111.7
|112.6
|5
|10
|33-20
|33-12
|36-17
|38-7
