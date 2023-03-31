After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those contests.

He homered in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Montero drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (13 of 53), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 27 .277 AVG .194 .326 OBP .219 .530 SLG .333 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 26/6 K/BB 34/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 30 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)