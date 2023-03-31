After going 3-for-5 with a double in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

  • Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 70.4% of his games last year (95 of 135), Blackmon got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 15 of them (11.1%), hitting a home run in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon drove in a run in 56 out of 135 games last year (41.5%), with two or more RBIz in 18 of those contests (13.3%).
  • In 35.6% of his games last season (48 of 135), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 64
.284 AVG .241
.343 OBP .291
.456 SLG .376
27 XBH 17
9 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/22 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 4
Home Away
70 GP 65
55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%)
32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%)
9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%)
31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 47 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.288 WHIP.
