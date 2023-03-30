Thursday's contest between the San Diego Padres (0-0) and Colorado Rockies (0-0) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on March 30.

The Padres will look to Blake Snell versus the Rockies and German Marquez.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last season, Colorado came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Colorado had the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule