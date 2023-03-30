The Denver Nuggets (51-24) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 43 times.

The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 229.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has been favored 58 times and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Pelicans Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 43 57.3% 116.8 231.1 112.7 225.2 230.1 Pelicans 38 50% 114.3 231.1 112.5 225.2 228.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 38 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.

The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.

Denver has a 35-15 record against the spread and a 45-5 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 41-34 23-16 36-39 Pelicans 37-39 3-9 36-40

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Pelicans 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 35-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-12 45-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-14 38-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-14

