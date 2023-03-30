Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (51-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Pelicans 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Nuggets (40-33-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 5.9% more often than the Pelicans (36-39-1) this year.
- Denver (20-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than New Orleans (1-8) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (11.1%).
- Denver and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.7% of the time this season (35 out of 75). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 76).
- The Nuggets have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season, higher than the .359 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (14-25).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is putting up 116.8 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.7 points per contest (10th-ranked).
- With 29.3 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- The Nuggets rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.9%. They rank 15th in the league by sinking 12.1 treys per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are threes.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.