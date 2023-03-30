The Denver Nuggets (51-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Pelicans 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nuggets (40-33-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 5.9% more often than the Pelicans (36-39-1) this year.

Denver (20-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than New Orleans (1-8) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (11.1%).

Denver and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.7% of the time this season (35 out of 75). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (36 out of 76).

The Nuggets have a .741 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-15) this season, higher than the .359 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (14-25).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is putting up 116.8 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.7 points per contest (10th-ranked).

With 29.3 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.9%. They rank 15th in the league by sinking 12.1 treys per contest.

Denver has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.