Kris Bryant and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant reached base via a hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), including multiple hits in 33.3% of those games (14 of them).

He homered in four of 42 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant drove in a run in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).

In 52.4% of his games last season (22 of 42), he scored at least a run, and in six (14.3%) he scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)